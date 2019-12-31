BJP’s event for traders witnesses a low turnout

A “Vishal Vyapari Sammelan” held by the BJPat Talkatora Stadium on Sunday to reach out to the city’s traders, witnessed a low turnout.

Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri drew attention to the MC Mehta vs Government of India case under which the Supreme Court decided to set up a monitoring committee to check violations of Master Plan 2021.

Mr. Puri questioned how a committee set up in 2006 “would know about the Master Plan 2021”. He added that with a population of over two crores, the conditions in the city had changed.

He highlighted the efforts of the Centre to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi and attacked the Kejriwal government for causing delays in the process and “making misleading statements” about the project.

“I want to assure that traders that the Modi government is committed to their total development,” he said.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, also in attendance, highlighted various efforts made by the Modi government to benefit traders such as approving a pension scheme for them and not participating in the meeting of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) for the benefit of small traders.

Mr. Goyal accused the AAP government of creating hurdles in the implementation of various schemes of the Centre and also misleading the people by “issuing various advertisements in the last three months.”

“The reason behind it was that Mr. Kejriwal did not like the popularity of Modiji through these schemes” Mr. Goyal.

BJP State leaders such as Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel and Vijender Gupta were also present at the event.

‘Reduced direct taxes’

Mr. Tiwari touched upon various decisions taken in the interest of traders such as improvement in ease of doing business, reduced direct taxes, and various efforts made to amend the Master Plan so as to avoid sealing of various commercial establishments, the statement read.