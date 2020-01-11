BJP’s education model ruining children’s future, says Sisodia

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday said its government’s education model is one of building the path for the prosperity of children and also the nation, while the BJP’s education model is aimed at ruining their future.

Education Minister Manish Sisodia, at a press conference, talked about two of the government’s educational schemes — Happiness and Entrepreneurship curriculum — and challenged the BJP to present its models.

“Delhi Assembly election not just between two parties but between two models of shaping the country’s future. Under the Kejriwal government’s education model, the Happiness Curriculum was launched for students from nursery-Class VIII of government schools. Such was the visible impact of the curriculum on the psyche of the children within a year of its launch that several private schools of Delhi also launched this curriculum,” he said, adding that education models of the BJP and Congress stand out only for its absence of any vision on the quality of education.

“They are caught between whether to include references to Gandhiji and Nehru in the syllabus. The BJP has now introduced a course in ‘Bhoot Vidya’ in universities, which focusses on training in curing mental illnesses through primitive methods. Their education model is pondering on questions like whether the Internet existed in the age of Mahabharata or if ducks swimming creates oxygen in water,” said Mr. Sisodia.

Allegations on Shoaib

Responding to statements allegedly made by the BJP that Shoaib Iqbal, who joined AAP on Thursday, is a murder accused, Mr. Sisodia said: “If any AAP leader or anyone joining the AAP is a murder accused then BJP should be ashamed that he is outside the jail. For six years, the police have been under you...you could have got him arrested. If you can’t run the police then leave it. We will run it. If there is any murderer in our party or your party, we will put him behind bars.”

Comments on Chhapaak

“You [BJP] are scared of a film, which has been made on an acid attack victim? You are scared of a film? You are scared of films, you are scared of education,” Mr. Sisodia said about BJP leaders allegedly protesting against Bollywood movie Chhapaak, which released on Frida. Actor Deepika Padukone has been facing backlash from right-wingers since her visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University. The AAP leader added that he will watch the movie with his children if he gets time.