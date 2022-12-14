BJP’s civic poll analysis shows AAP leading in five Lok Sabha seats

December 14, 2022 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - New Delhi:

TextEditorHaving suffered a setback in the recently held civic polls, the BJP’s Delhi unit is pulling out all the stops to win the city’s seven Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general election.

ADVERTISEMENT

To analyse its performance in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls — in which the BJP won 104 wards against AAP’s 134 wards in the 250-member House — the party mapped the results on the city’s Lok Sabha seats and found that it trailed AAP in five. According to the analysis, seen by The Hindu, the BJP suffered the most in the South Delhi constituency, represented by Ramesh Bidhuri, where it trailed AAP by over 80,000 votes. In the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat (Parvesh Sahib Singh), AAP was ahead by almost 60,000 votes. In Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi’s New Delhi constituency, the BJP was behind AAP by more than 42,000 votes.

The party also fared poorly in the North-West constituency (Hans Raj Hans) and the Chandni Chowk constituency (Harsh Vardhan).

A senior party leader said, “The party and the workers now want the MPs to let the Delhi unit do its job. The 2024 election is not very far and this report does not bode well for us.”

“Two MPs have been meddling in the organisational work to push their agenda. This report is a message to the MPs that they must stop interfering in the organisation’s work and focus on their constituencies,” he added.

The two seats where the party did comparatively better were North-East Delhi, represented by the party’s former Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari, and East Delhi represented ex-cricketer Gautam Gambhir.