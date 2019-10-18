BJP’s Chaudhary Surender Kumar joins AAP

New Delhi BJP leader and former BSP MLA from Delhi, Chaudhary Surender Kumar joined AAP on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the party headquarters in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Kejriwal said: “I am very happy that right thinking people from other parties are leaving their respective parties and joining AAP. I am very happy that Chaudhary Surender Kumar is joining the AAP family along with all his workers.I thank him and welcome him and all the workers to the party.”

When asked, Mr. Kumar said that he did not discuss with the party for any ticket for the upcoming Assembly elections, but said that he would contest the elections if he is asked by AAP.