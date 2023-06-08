BJP’s Bidhuri slams Atishi for ‘misleading tweet’ on Bhoomiheen camp demolition in Delhi

June 08, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - NEW DELHI

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Wednesday slammed Education Minister Atishi, accusing her of sharing a “misleading tweet” about the demolition of houses in Kalkaji’s Bhoomiheen camp.

Mr. Bidhuri said the residents of the houses that were demolished by the DDA have already been shifted to the EWS flats as part of the in situ rehabilitation project.

The Education Minister had posted a tweet on Tuesday claiming that the “BJP-ruled DDA is running bulldozers” at the Kalkaji Bhoomiheen camp.

“Before the election, the Prime Minister says where there are slums, he will give houses (Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan). After elections, bulldozers run on those slums,” she had written.

Mr. Bidhuri said, “Nearly 1,200 out of 1,862 people in these camps have already been shifted to new flats. The DDA is working to clear the remaining spaces.”

In response, Ms. Atishi said more than 3,000 families live in the camps and while 1,200 have been handed over the flats, the other families are also being pushed onto the roads due to the demolition.

A DDA official said, “We have followed the due process in removing people from the Bhumiheen camps. Approximately 1,200 people have moved out. We have also taken cognisance of the courts’ stay orders in certain places and have not taken action in those areas.”

