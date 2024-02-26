BJP's Bidhuri claims PM gave 1,650 e-buses to Delhi, Speaker refers matter to privileges panel

February 26, 2024 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on February 26 referred a statement made by Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri regarding electric buses to the Privileges Committee of the House.

While speaking over motion of thanks on Lt Governor V. K. Saxena's address in the House, Mr. Bidhuri claimed that the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) provided 1,650 crore electric buses free of cost to Delhi.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot immediately objected to it and urged the Speaker to refer Mr. Bidhuri's "baseless statement" to the Privileges Committee.

"This statement is completely false. It is very shameful that leader of opposition is on record making baseless statements. This matter should be referred to the Privileges Committee," Mr. Gahlot urged the Speaker.

The statement of the Leader of Opposition on the issue is referred to the Privileges Committee, directed the Speaker accepting Mr. Gahlot's request.

Mr. Bidhuri alleged that Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was running into ₹10,000 crore losses and no new buses were purchased by it.

After Mr. Gahlot's objection, Mr. Bidhuri said Centre provided ₹650 crore for procurement of 1,650 electric buses in Delhi.

"I want to request the AAP MLAs to show some respect to my age. I have a cabinet Minister's rank and am holding a constitutional post. I am talking about the people of Delhi. Do not humiliate me so much," he said.

Mr. Bidhuri said his statement was referred to the Privileges Committee and if the Speaker directs him, he will resign from the post of the leader of opposition and MLA.

The motion of thanks was passed by the House through voice vote after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the House. Mr. Bidhuri voted against it.

Mr. Saxena, in his address to the assembly at the start of the budget session in February, had highlighted various achievements of AAP government in Delhi.