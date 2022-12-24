BJP yet to make a decision on mayoral elections

December 24, 2022 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST

Even as AAP on Friday announced its candidate for the mayoral elections, the Delhi unit of the BJP is yet to take a final decision on contesting the January 6 polls. A BJP insider said nothing has been confirmed yet. “We are still working on our strategy,” he told The Hindu.

The senior leader said the party was focusing more on Standing Committee memberships. “I can tell you with confidence that in the Standing Committee formation, we are going to surprise many people,” he said.

BJP Delhi working president Virendra Sachdeva said the party was yet to make the final decision as the matter was under discussion. “Ours is not a one-man party. We discuss everything before deciding anything,” Mr. Sachdeva said, adding that a decision is expected by December 25. December 27 is the last date for filing of nominations.

Meanwhile, a senior party functionary, on condition of anonymity, said, “We will definitely contest the elections. We have 104 councillors, so why shouldn’t we? An announcement will be made soon.” He, however, did not disclose any of the names being considered.

BJP leaders had earlier indicated that the party would stay away from the election process with former Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta saying that the BJP would play the role of a “strong opposition”.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, too, had said on Thursday that the BJP “will not participate” in the polls. “AAP has a majority. They can have their Mayor and Deputy Mayor and should fulfil their poll promises.”

