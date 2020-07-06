BJP writes to Mayors of civic bodies to postpone campaign against street vendor until November

New Delhi

06 July 2020 23:47 IST

Special CorrespondentNew Delhi

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Adesh Gupta has written to the Mayors of the three Municipal Corporations suggesting that they postpone the anti-encroachment campaign against street vendors until November given the ongoing pandemic situation.

Mr. Gupta wrote that during the COVID-19 crisis, thousands of laborers and shopkeepers of weekly markets had lost their employment. Many such people today are earning their livelihood by selling fruits, vegetables or essential goods on the street.

“In the last few days news of strict action against such people has been published which is not fair. Employing people should be our priority. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also keeps on calling for the help of the poor,” he wrote.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Gupta suggested that the anti-encroachment campaign should be postponed during this ‘Corona period’ except for the action against temporary encroachment and court orders in Delhi.

“I request the Mayors to hold talks with the Municipal Commissioners and direct all types of the anti-encroachment campaign against street vendors and hawkers to be postponed till November 30. Where necessary the action should also be done with full humanitarianism,” he wrote.