BJP writes to L-G, demands inquiry into ‘contaminated’ water supply

As many as 16 of 26 STPs in Delhi not adhering to prescribed quality standards, says the party

Special Correspondent New Delhi
August 14, 2022 01:12 IST

The BJP alleged that citizens falling prey to stomach and lung diseases due to the consumption of “contaminated water being supplied by the DJB” | Photo Credit: File photo

The Delhi BJP on Saturday wrote to Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena demanding an inquiry into allegedly contaminated and poisonous water being supplied in the Capital.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that citizens were falling prey to various types of stomach and lung-related diseases due to the consumption of water being supplied by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

“More than half the sewerage treatment plants in the Capital are not operating according to prescribed standards, due to which poisonous and dirty water is being supplied to Delhiites who are compelled to drink it,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

“It is not the BJP which is alleging that these plants do not conform to the prescribed standards but the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has said so in its report; this committee sends its report to the DJB every month but the Kejriwal government never took it seriously at any level,” he alleged, adding that the report posited that 16 of the 26 STPs in Delhi were not adhering to prescribed quality standards.

When contacted, the Delhi government did not offer a comment on the allegations.

Mr. Bidhuri accused the Delhi government of not taking any concrete steps to control water and air pollution. “The BJP wants to raise these burning issues in the Assembly but a session is never convened for this. Till date, the monsoon session hasn’t been convened and even if a session is convened, the duration is kept low so that these issues cannot be discussed,” the LoP alleged.

