BJP writes to Kejriwal on teachers’ salary

New Delhi

01 July 2020 23:59 IST

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding that the salary of guest teachers be disbursed immediately. He alleged that thousands of guest teachers and their families were facing difficulties due to non-payment of salary.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir and Vishwas Nagar MLA Om Prakash Sharma visited the Railway Coach isolation centre at Anand Vihar railway station.

