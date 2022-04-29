BJP writes to Kejriwal for renaming 40 villages

Party wants them named after Vajpayee, Lata, Rafi, Bismillah Khan, Vikram Batra, Mohan Chand Sharma among others

The BJP on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, demanding the renaming of 40 villages in the Capital after eminent personalities from the fields of sports, art and culture to mark the 75th year of Independence.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta’s memorandum in this regard to Mr. Kejriwal came a day after south Delhi’s Mohammadpur village was “renamed” Madhavpuram. Mr. Gupta said the BJP had not suggested these names on its own but had consulted village panchayats.

“The party has sent to the Chief Minister a list of 40 such villages whose names can be kept after great personalities from different walks of life, including social workers, sportspersons, musicians and artists, freedom fighters and brave soldiers,” Mr. Gupta said.

Among those whose names have been suggested are former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, Ustad Bismillah Khan, Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra, slain Delhi Police officer Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma and north-east Delhi riots victim Dilbar Negi.

The villages, which the party wants to be renamed, include Begumpur, Saidulajab, Fatehpur Beri, Sheikh Sarai, Neb Sarai, Jafarpur Kalan, Kazipur, Naseerpur, Hasanpur, Ghalibpur, Tajpur Khurd, Najafgarh among others.

“The country ïs celebrating the 75th year of our freedom as ‘Amrit Mahatosav’ and in such a scenario no Delhiite wants any symbol of slavery, especially the people from these villages,” Mr. Gupta said.

“Delhi is no longer ‘Mughlon ki sarai’ but the Capital of the country. The youth of these villages no longer want to carry on with these symbols of slavery. They want their villages to be known after great sons of the country and eminent personalities,” he said.