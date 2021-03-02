BJP workers travel in metro trains to highlight ‘DJB scam’

New Delhi

02 March 2021 00:36 IST

The BJP on Monday staged a Jansampark campaign near Rajiv Chowk metro station where party workers travelled in trains covering all 183 stations in the city, seeking to highlight an alleged scam of ₹26,000 crore in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) among an estimated 25 lakh commuters.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the campaign has been launched to make Delhiites aware about the alleged scam because it is their hard earned money, which is involved.

“Raghav Chadha and Satyendra Jain along with Arvind Kejriwal have emptied the coffers of DJB. The fact is this money is being used by Kejriwal for personal glory and political expansion of his party, he charged. Forget clean administration even water is not clean and now you have this scam. The developmental work has come to a standstill and there are no public amenities worth the name,” he alleged.

