GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

BJP workers protesting Kejriwal's visit to Rajghat detained

Around 100 BJP workers, including Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, have been detained at the police station, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said

Published - June 02, 2024 04:58 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva with party leaders shout slogans during a protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, at Raj Ghat in New Delhi, on June 2, 2024.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva with party leaders shout slogans during a protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, at Raj Ghat in New Delhi, on June 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Police on June 2 detained several BJP workers, including the party's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, who were protesting against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's visit to the Rajghat ahead of his scheduled surrender at Tihar jail.

Delhi Police said some protesters were removed from Rajghat area to maintain law and order.

Arvind Kejriwal pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, to visit Hanuman temple before surrendering at Tihar jail today
Arvind Kejriwal says will return to Tihar Jail tomorrow, prepared for the worst

"To maintain law and order, some protesters were removed from Rajghat area and were taken to Kamla Market Police Station," a senior police officer said.

Around 100 BJP workers, including Mr. Sachdeva, have been detained at the police station, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.

Lashing out at the AAP chief’s visit to Rajghat, Mr. Sachdeva said, “A person who is behind bars for the liquor scam is going to Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.”

“Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers could not even provide proper water facility for the people of Delhi and everyone knows that he is a thief,” he told PTI .

He offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place on Sunday after visiting the Rajghat.

Mr. Kejriwal was released from the prison on May 10 on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls.

The bail expired on June 1, the day the seventh and last phase of the general elections was held.

Related Topics

Delhi / Aam Aadmi Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.