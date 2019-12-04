BJP workers protest inside Delhi Assembly premises; 7 detained

Around 25 BJP workers breached the security and entered the Delhi Assembly premises to protest for clean water on Tuesday. Seven protesters were detained at Civil Lines police station, an officer said.

Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel termed the incident as “hooliganism”. “The hooliganism done by bringing women inside the Assembly was done by your party [BJP], your Leader of Opposition did it,” the Speaker told BJP MLAs present in the House.

“Around 25 people, mainly women, were waiting outside the gate, stating that they want to see the Chief Minister. But as soon as the gate opened for a car, they ran inside and took out posters from their sweaters and started protesting,” a senior security official at the Delhi Assembly told The Hindu.

The protest took place at 1.45 p.m., minutes before the Assembly session started at 2 p.m. “We removed the protesters within five minutes,” the official added. Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta was later marshalled out from the Assembly House following a ruckus over the security breach and the BJP’s demand for a discussion on onion prices.

‘Why take permission?’

“What permission is needed for protesting? Yes, it was aggressive, but the problem is also aggressive. It is a do or die situation,” Mr. Gupta said.

BJP MLAs protested in the Assembly with onion garlands against the vegetable’s high price. Mr. Gupta said the AAP government “ran away” from a discussion in the Assembly on its “failure” to provide onion at subsidised rates and supply of “polluted water” to citizens. “When Andhra Pradesh government can sell onion at ₹25/kg and Tamil Nadu government at ₹30/kg, what prevents Kejriwal government to sell the vegetable at an affordable price in Delhi,” Mr. Gupta asked. He said Mr. Kejriwal is making false accusations at the Centre that it is not supplying onions to Delhi.

Meanwhile, AAP MPs protested in the Parliament House Complex with onions around their necks against the “mega scam” of missing onions in the country and “silence” of the Centre on the issue.