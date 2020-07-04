‘BJP workers helped in public service’

State BJP president Adesh Gupta gave a presentation on ‘Seva hi Sangathan’ Abhiyan before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president J.P. Nadda through videoconferencing here on Saturday.

According to the party, Mr. Gupta said the Delhi BJP had worked virtually using technology and established ‘Jan Samvad’ with 55,520 party workers, all party MPs, MLAs, office bearers. State-level to booth-level party workers were involved in public service and as a result more than 1 crore food packets, over 31 lakh Modi kits, and more than 10 lakh face masks were distributed in the Capital.

More than 1,000 tonnes of fodder was delivered to cowsheds, milk was made available to the children living in ‘Seva Bastis’ and karyakartas had “inspired” 1,06,430 people to contribute to the PM CARES Fund. The Delhi BJP used social media to help people and assisted more than 15,000 migrants, the party said. The Delhi BJP with the city police launched ‘Mission Anivarya’, under which more than one lakh sanitary napkins were distributed to women.