BJP workers flood Jal Board office over drinking water ‘crisis’

June 25, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday staged a protest outside the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) headquarters over “shortage” of drinking water in the city.

Hundreds of BJP workers gathered near the DJB office with placards and raised slogans against the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government. The protest march started from Jhandewalan Temple and ended at the DJB main gate. Led by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, the protesters marched past police barricades to proceed towards the main gate. While a few protesters were detained, no one was arrested, the police said.

Addressing the crowd, Mr. Sachdeva said the people of Delhi are yearning for clean water. “People of Dwarka are on the streets, there is no water in Sangam Vihar and residents are falling ill due to dirty water in Kondli. There is not a single area, including the Yamuna belt, where there isn’t a water crisis,” he said.

But instead of resolving the water crisis, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is going door to door to Opposition leaders to seek help to “suppress the truth about his corruption”, he added.

Daily requirement

According to official estimates, around two crore residents of Delhi need approximately 1,300 MGD of water for drinking and daily needs. But the Jal Board can supply only around 1,000 MGD, leaving many areas grappling with a shortage.

The DJB’s water supply capacity has increased from 850 MGD in 2015 to 1,000 MGD now and the government has set an ambitious target to further enhance it to a range of 1,200-1,300 MGD.

Chief Minister Kejriwal had recently asked DJB officials to prepare a detailed action plan to resolve the issue of water contamination in parts of the city.

The Delhi government plans to install 500 RO plants with tube wells in water-stressed areas, including unauthorised colonies. Currently, residents in such areas depend on water tankers.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, “Kejriwal came to power with the promise of ending the tanker mafia. Instead, he promoted the tanker mafia and today a gang operates across Delhi, including in Deoli, Sangam Vihar.”

“After the Chief Minister promised to provide 24x7 clean water supply, 75, 000 samples were taken from people’s houses. Out of that, 25,000 samples failed the safety test and the Jal Board had to accept that 34% of Delhi’s population is drinking polluted water,” he added.