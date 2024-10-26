BJP workers attacked Kejriwal: Atishi; fake claim, says Sachdeva

Several senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders alleged that workers of the BJP attacked former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal during an election rally in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri on Friday.

When reached for comment, the Delhi police said, “There was some sloganeering against AAP, but we have found no evidence of manhandling or attempt to assault as of now.” An officer said they have not received any complaint regarding the issue. “However, an investigation to ascertain the exact sequence of events is under way,” he added.

The BJP dismissed the allegations with the party’s Delhi unit chief, Virendra Sachdeva, accusing AAP of lying. “There has been no attack on Kejriwal. Rather, there is public resentment, which has steadily grown since AAP started its election campaign.”

AAP leaders have been undertaking padayatras (foot marches) across different Assembly constituencies in the run-up to the Assembly election due in February next year.

The AAP national convener is accorded Z-plus security.

Addressing a press conference, CM Atishi said, “The extent to which the BJP can stoop became evident to Delhi residents today. During his padayatra in Vikaspuri, AAP chief and Delhi’s son Arvind Kejriwal was attacked by the BJP’s goons.” She accused workers of the BJP of getting near Mr. Kejriwal with a garland only to attack him seconds later.

The claim was reiterated by several other leaders of Delhi’s ruling party, including Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, and Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, in a post on X, “The attack on Arvind Kejriwal is condemnable and worrying. It is clear that the BJP has carried out this attack through its goons. If anything happens to Arvind Kejriwal, the entire responsibility will be on the BJP. We are not going to be afraid — the Aam Aadmi Party will remain steadfast in its mission.”

Mr. Bharadwaj said the former CM had been “attacked by the BJP” because “he is going among the masses and getting their love and affection”.

‘Anger against AAP’

In response, West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat (BJP) said, “Everywhere you see, Arvind Kejriwal, his party, and his MLAs are surrounded by massive anti-incumbency.” She alleged that there is a lot of anger among the area residents about “corruption” being done by AAP leaders and that multiple videos of Delhi’s ruling party leaders, including the local legislator, getting assaulted by the area’s residents have been circulating over the past several days.