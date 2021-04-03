BJP won’t be able to earn from liquor mafia: Atishi

NEW DELHI

‘New policy brought in to stop illegal sale’

Senior AAP leader and MLA Atishi on Friday alleged that the BJP was critical of the Delhi government’s new excise policy as it would now no longer earn money from the liquor mafia.

She hit out at them for opposing the lowering of the drinking age from 25 to 21 years, asking when BJP-ruled Goa, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh have a legal drinking age of 18 years, then why was it opposing the same in Delhi.

“Delhi government has brought in a new excise policy to end the activities of liquor mafia in the city. The Aam Aadmi Party had previously endeavoured to end the private school mafia, tanker mafia, hospital mafia — in the same manner, the Kejriwal government will now attempt to break the hold of the liquor mafia,” she said.

She added that till now there were many areas in Delhi that did not have legal outlets for the sale of alcohol due to which there was an uneven distribution of shops. As a result, liquor was sold illegally and therefore the Delhi government had brought in the policy to ensure that alcohol was not sold illegally.