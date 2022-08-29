‘BJP will win all 80 Lok Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh in 2024’

New State president Bhupendra Chaudhary gets a rousing welcome on arrival at Lucknow

The newly-appointed president of the Uttar Pradesh unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, arrived in Lucknow on Monday to a rousing reception. Before he took charge at the party headquarters in the State capital senior party leaders led a grand welcome. They later asserted that under Mr. Chaudhary’s leadership the BJP would create a new record in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Chaudhary thanked the central leadership for giving him the opportunity to lead the party. “It is a historical moment for me. I don’t have any special abilities but I do my work honestly. This is the strength of the BJP where no one is big or small,” he said adding, “the party has given me a lot and we have worked to take it to new heights.”

On coordination between the party and the government, Mr. Chaudhary said, “The media has asked how coordination will take place. I say that the government was formed on our agenda. there is no confusion between the State government and the organisation. Both are working together.”

Addressing party workers, Mr. Adityanath said Mr. Chaudhary has discharged his responsibilities from the booth-level to State-level, and every party worker knows him. “As Minister, he has worked to strengthen the panchayati raj system with several public welfare programmes,” the Chief Minister said.

“In the panchayat election, the BJP won 67 of 75 district president posts. Mr. Chaudhary also played a major role in taking U.P. ahead in the Prime Minister’s campaign of making the State open defecation free,” Mr. Adityanath said.

“In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP will win all the seats in the State,” asserted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while welcoming him. Uttar Pradesh sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

The new State president was received by Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya when he arrived at Charbagh railway station from New Delhi on Monday afternoon. Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan, several MPs, State ministers and MLAs from western U.P. also travelled with Mr. Chaudhary in the Shatabdi Express. BJP workers had put up party flags, hoardings and banners along the route to the party office to welcome Mr. Chaudhary.

BJP’s national president J.P. Nadda had on August 25 appointed Mr. Chaudhary, a Jat leader from western U.P., as the party’s State unit chief. His appointment is seen as an attempt by the ruling party to reach out to the Jat community considered influential in at least 50 Assembly seats and 12 Lok Sabha seats in western U.P. Moreover, with the CM and both Deputy CMs hailing from eastern or central U.P., the choice of appointing State president from western U.P. seemed natural.