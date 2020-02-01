BJP will stop free water, power: AAP

Attacking the election manifesto released by the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that it proved that the BJP will end “free” electricity, water, and bus rides for women if it comes to power.

“Manifesto of BJP proved that if you vote for them, then your free electricity, free water and free bus journey will be stopped. Think and vote,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Addressing a press conference, AAP MP and party’s Delhi election in-charge Sanjay Singh, termed the manifesto a “jumla patra [a bundle of lies]”.

“After having gone through the BJP’s manifesto for Delhi, I can confidently say that this is nothing but a jumla patra and proof that they are out to cheat the people. This manifesto clearly says that all the welfare schemes being run for common people today will be closed if the BJP comes to power. Free electricity upto 200 units, 20,000 litres of free water, free bus rides for women, the ‘Farishtey Yojana’ for accident victims, the ₹50,000/hectare crop damage compensation scheme will be shut down by the BJP,” Mr. Singh said.

The AAP MP added that the BJP, which “spread the fear” of sealing, was now saying that it would not allow sealing. “It’s amusing that the culprit is saying that I will not commit crime any more. It’s the BJP that spread the fear of sealing in Delhi, ruining the lives and livelihood of traders. No BJP leader stood with the traders at that time, while we fought for them, on the streets and in Parliament. Who is going to believe these blatant lies of the BJP?” he said.

Mr. Singh said that the BJP was cheating people by stating that they would regularise safai karamcharis.

“They say that they will regularise safai karamcharis. This is ridiculous. As of now, ‘services’ is under their jurisdiction. Manoj Tiwari is on record, in a video captured during the campaign for civic polls in 2017, in which he said that the dues for all safai karamcharis will be paid. What happened to that promise? Now again, they have brought this up during the Assembly elections,” he said.

“All in all, they [BJP] will only take Delhi away from progress and towards regression,” he added.