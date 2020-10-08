BJP warns of sit-in protest outside CM’s residence

Bidhuri accuses it of making false promises to farmers

The Opposition BJP on Wednesday warned the Delhi government of a sit-in protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence featuring representatives from the 365 villages of Delhi, starting October 17 if promises made by him to farmers were not fulfilled.

Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also accused the Delhi government of making false promises to the farmers.

“If this government does not fulfil its promises to the farmers, the BJP Legislature Party will sit on a dharna at the residence of the Chief Minister with farmer representatives of 365 villages of Delhi from October 17,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“The Aam Aadmi Party promised the farmers that the Delhi government, under the Chief Minister Kisan Mitra Yojana, will pay ₹776 and ₹897 per quintal respectively on wheat and rice than the fixed Minimum Support Price of the Central government and the Swaminathan report will also be implemented,” Mr. Bidhuri also said.

Additional burden

According to Mr. Bidhuri, an additional burden of about ₹100 crore was estimated on the government exchequer of Delhi but till date no farmer has been paid on the increased MSP nor the report of the Swaminathan Commission has been implemented, he alleged.

The AAP, he said, had also promised to provide cheap electricity to the farmers while today they were being given “the most expensive” electricity.

“Similarly, the promise to allow tubewells in the fields also proved to be false, alternative residential plots given to farmers in lieu of their acquisition of land were not given to them, compensation for the land of the farmers of Delhi was also not increased,” he alleged.