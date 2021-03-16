BJP wants to trim Delhi govt.’s powers: CM

Amendment necessary to curtail ‘unconstitutional functioning’ of govt. after SC judgment, says BJP

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused the BJP-led Central government of drastically curtailing the powers of the Delhi government through the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, tabled in the Lok Sabha.

The BJP argued that the proposed Bill was necessary to curtail the “unconstitutional functioning” of the AAP-led Delhi government after the Supreme Court judgment on the division of powers of the elected government and the Lieutenant Governor in 2018.

“After being rejected by the people of Delhi [8 seats in Assembly, 0 in MCD bypolls], BJP seeks to drastically curtail powers of elected government through a Bill in LS today. Bill is contrary to Constitution Bench judgement. We strongly condemn BJP’s unconstitutional and anti-democracy move [sic],” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

“The Bill says, for Delhi, “Government” will mean LG. Then what will elected government do? All files will go to LG. This is against July 4, 2018 Constitution Bench judgement which said that files will not be sent to LG, elected government will take all decisions and send copy of decision to LG [sic],” he also stated.

Bidhuri welcomes move

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri welcomed the introduction of the Bill in Parliament and argued that it would help in both — the smooth running of the government and strike at the root of corruption.

“The Bill seeks to clearly define the role of the elected government and the Lieutenant Governor in important matters pertaining to corruption administration and smooth running of the local and civic bodies. It will end the confusion on this issue and in future fast track the process of development and decision making,” he said.

Even after today’s amendment Bill, 75% of administrative works and powers will rest with Delhi’s local government, said Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta.

Mr. Gupta said the Bill was in compliance of a February 2019 directive of the Supreme Court when the court had observed that it would be better if the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, clarified the division of administrative work and powers between the Central and Delhi governments.

‘Ultimate authority’

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said that the “ultimate authority”, even in the year 1993 when the BJP government came to power in Delhi, has always been the L-G.

“In fact, at that time, Delhi Jal Board, DTC, DESU and others were not with the Delhi government. It was cordial coordination between the Centre and Delhi government that the late CM Khurana ji and Sahib Singh ji brought these departments under the Delhi government,” he said.