BJP wants to run the country on the basis of ‘Manusmriti’ : Subhashini Ali

The present regime wants to take away everything from us. They even want to demolish the Constitution and take us back to the days of caste-based society, said Ms. Ali

ADVERTISEMENT

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Polit Bureau member Subhashini Ali on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party government wanted to take India back to the times of caste-based society and run the country on the basis of “Manusmriti”, instead of the Constitution.

She was addressing a gathering at her party’s “Jan Pratirodh Sabha” in Kamla Nehru Park here. The public meeting, originally scheduled to be held last month as part of the party’s meetings scheduled across the country, was postponed due to unfavourable weather conditions.

Ms. Ali said the present regime had broken all records of poverty, inequality and exploitation and made us worry about the future of our children. Referring to the government’s initiative of “Azadi Ka Amrti Mahotsav” to commemorate 75th anniversary of Independence, Ms. Ali said it was similar to “Samudra Manthan” (Churning of the Ocean) with the big corporates cornering all the benefits and the poor made to suffer the exploitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Still there was a ray of hope for the poor to get at least some benefits with the Constitution guaranteeing equality to all, but the present regime wants to take away everything from us. They even want to demolish the Constitution and take us back to the days of caste-based society. They want to implement the Manusmriti,” said Ms. Ali, a former Lok Sabha MP.

Referring to the release of convicts in Bilkis Bano rape case, Ms. Ali said if justice was dispensed taking caste and religion into consideration, it would be difficult for the poor to survive.

Surender Singh, CPI (M), Haryana, secretary, said the present regime wanted to set up a dictatorship and the rule of corporates in the name of “Hindu Rashtra” and rid India of the political Opposition. Talking about the probable Prime Ministerial faces from the Opposition, Mr. Malik said it was not about a “face”; the people should look for those with the right “policies”. He said all parties should forget their differences and fight together to save the country.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions, Haryana, vice-president Satvir Singh accused the BJP government of launching a dual attack on the people by spreading communal hatred and causing loss of their livelihood.