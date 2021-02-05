‘BJP wants to govern Delhi through backdoor’

Manish Sisodia

New Delhi

05 February 2021 00:22 IST

L-G can stop elected govt.’s work: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that the BJP-led Central government passed a law in the Cabinet on Wednesday to snatch the powers of the Delhi’s elected government and allegedly give it to the Central government-appointed Lieutenant Governor.

Mr. Sisodia claimed that this was against democracy, constitution, and will of the people of Delhi. “Today [Thursday], from media reports, we came to know that the Central government on Wednesday passed a law in the Cabinet to snatch the powers of the Delhi’s elected government [Chief Minister and Ministers] and give to the L-G. By amending the GNCTD Act, the Central government is going to give so much power to the L-G that he can stop the Delhi’s elected government’s work,” Mr. Sisodia said in a video statement.

‘Against democracy’

“Delhi’s elected government won’t have power to take decisions, it will be with the L-G, which means that it will be with the Central government. The Central government’s this step is against the democracy and the Constitution,” he added.

The Deputy CM said that the BJP wants to govern Delhi’s people through the ‘backdoor’. “It is clearly mentioned in our Constitution that barring police, land and public order, everything else falls under the ambit of an elected government in Delhi. In its reading of the Constitution, the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court has also clearly distinguished the powers of the elected government and the L-G. But, the BJP, which has faced defeat thrice in the past, wants to govern Delhi through a proxy,” he said.

He claimed that the BJP doesn’t want free electricity and water for the people of Delhi and hence, it is using ‘unconstitutional’ ways.