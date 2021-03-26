BJP wants stay on new excise policy, meets L-G

Party leaders submit memorandum

A delegation of the Delhi BJP on Thursday called on Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal over the amendments proposed by the Delhi government to its excise policy.

A memorandum, criticising the amendments, was handed over to Mr. Baijal by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanding a stay on the policy.

The memorandum sought to attack the amendments on three main counts, which included possible avenues for corruption in the proposed closure of 500 government liquor shops and handing them over to private liquor traders.

Before 1980s, the memorandum stated, the liquor trade in Delhi was in the hands of private traders and was taken over by the government due to regular complaints over sale of spurious liquor and mishaps.

The proposed decision to open liquor shops in all municipal wards, the memorandum also sought to argue, was not in public interest and likely to disturb law and order situation, the memorandum stated. The decision to lower the drinking age was “morally unwanted” and needed to be stalled, it also stated.