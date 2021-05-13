BJP wants L-G to take over health administration before third wave

New Delhi

13 May 2021 23:07 IST

‘Delhiites have lost faith in the Kejriwal govt.’s capability’

The Delhi BJP on Thursday wrote to Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal demanding that he, in his capacity as chairperson of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), take over Delhi’s entire health infrastructure to confront the third wave of COVID-19 which may especially pose a grave danger to children.

Residents worried

The residents of the Capital, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor stated, had bravely faced the first and second waves of the pandemic but were now “extremely worried” about the fate of their families during the next wave.

“The people of Delhi have lost faith in the Arvind Kejriwal government’s capability to fight COVID-19’s third wave as it has totally failed them during the ongoing second wave. It knew from September 2020 that a strong wave will strike the country in the first quarter of 2021 but did little to make preparations to fight it,” Mr. Kapoor alleged.

Advertising

Advertising

“I quote Delhi’s ruling party’s senior most MLA Shoaib Iqbal who recently said that the Delhi’s health infrastructure has collapsed and we can’t anymore leave the situation in the hands of the Kejriwal government and Delhi be put under President’s Rule to take care of health services,” he wrote.

Mr. Kapoor requested the L-G, as administrator of Delhi and as DDMA chief to take over all public and private health services and ensure that hospitals and doctors are prepared for paediatric treatment.