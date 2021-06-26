BJP wants Kejriwal to quit over oxygen ‘misuse’

Party protests outside GTB Hospital

The BJP on Saturday staged a protest outside a government hospital here demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the mismanagement of oxygen supply in the Capital during the second wave of COVID-19.

Led by Rohtas Nagar MLA Jitendra Majahan, party workers demanded the registration of a murder case against the Chief Minister for the deaths of several innocent citizens in Delhi outside the Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital in east Delhi where Mr. Kejriwal’s effigy was also burnt.

“The Delhi government has proved to be a complete failure in dealing with the second wave of the pandemic in the Capital despite claiming to have spent nearly ₹47,000 crores on healthcare infrastructure in the last six years,” Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said.

No facilities upgraded

“Not a single new hospital was opened nor were healthcare facilities upgraded; not even a single ventilator was purchased nor new ICU beds added in hospitals; only publicity was being carried out at the expense of taxpayers’ money,” Mr. Bidhuri also alleged.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, holding the Delhi Chief Minister responsible for the loss of lives in many States due to lack of oxygen, said if he did not apologise for mismanagement in the next 24 hours the BJP would launch a citywide mass movement against him.