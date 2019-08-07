BJP wants Kejriwal to prove his support to J&K Bill

The State unit of the BJP on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding that he allow prosecution sanction in the JNU sedition case to prove that he is in actual support of the Centre’s decision to withdraw special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor wrote in a letter to Mr. Kejriwal that it was “important” that as the Chief Minister of Delhi he “strengthen the Centre’s resolve to fight anti-national activities.”

“In this context I draw your attention towards the case of raising anti-national slogans and other Rashtradroh [anti-national] activities involving several student leaders of JNU, including one Kanhaiya Kumar...” Mr. Kapoor wrote.

Mr. Kapoor further said, Delhi Police has filed an FIR and the case in court against Mr. Kumar and others “continues to remain pending” as it requires sanction from Mr. Kejriwal. “On behalf of crores of citizens of Delhi who strongly support the Centre’s initiative in withdrawing Sec. 370 in J&K, I take this opportunity to demand that if you support the Centre...you should immediately allow prosecution sanction...” he argued.