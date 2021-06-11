BJP wants ACB probe into new low-floor buses ‘scam’

No transparency in purchase, it tells L-G

Alleging a “largescale scam” in the purchase of new buses, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Thursday asked Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal to have the matter investigated by the Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch.

In a letter to the L-G to this effect, Mr. Gupta alleged there was “no transparency” in the purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses as there had been contrary statements by the State Transport Department and Transport Minister.

“It smacks of a largescale scam and hence, in public interest, should be investigated at the highest level,” he demanded.

Rotting ration

In a related development, former Delhi BJP president and Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta alleged the Delhi government was chanting about its doorstep delivery of ration scheme to divert the attention of the people from its accountability in relation to rotting ration in the Capital.

The Rohini MLA said that the L-G had ordered the Chief Secretary to take action regarding spoilt ration after he urged him to take action in the matter in a letter on June 5.

Mr. Gupta said he had written to Mr. Baijal demanding a high-level inquiry into rotting grains worth crores of rupees taking cognisance of which the L-G has issued orders to the Chief Secretary to take appropriate action.