BJP urges L-G to ramp up COVID testing

The BJP on Monday urged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to increase COVID testing and number of vaccination centres for those aged between 18-44 years. It also asked the L-G to give permission to civic bodies to increase the number of hospital beds and set up new vaccination centres.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta termed “surprising” that the Delhi government had, so far, set up just 77 vaccination centres for the youth across the 11 districts of the city. Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded that the Delhi government open 10 vaccination centres each in all the Assembly segments and it should be ensured the vaccine is made available to all without problem.

“All day today there were reports that the Centres started functioning after long delays and in the Laxmi Nagar Assembly area, vaccination centres didn't start at all. People had to travel long distances to vaccination centres,” Mr. Gupta alleged.