BJP urges CM to ‘work jointly’ in virus fight

The BJP has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging him to “work jointly” with its grassroots cadre in relation to efforts to contain the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic in the Capital.

The BJP was in support of the efforts being made by the Delhi government in line with confronting the health crisis and was in favour of putting its workers at its disposal, according to Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

“As the entire country is passing through a very tough phase, all institutions, governments, and political parties need to work jointly to fight against this deadly disease…As the head of Delhi BJP and Delhi Assembly LOP, we want to assure you that in this hour of health crisis, our party is with Delhi Government,” the letter stated.