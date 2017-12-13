BJP urges CM to check malpractice in hospitals

Urging him to check malpractices in private hospitals, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Vijender Gupta, on Tuesday, wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressing concern over the Delhi Government not taking steps to adopt and implement the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010 enacted by the Centre for the said purpose.

In his letter, the LOP said that it was essential in the present health scenario of the Capital that the “64-year-old outdated and toothless” Delhi Nursing Home Registration Act, 1953, which presently governs clinical establishments in the city, be replaced by the “more effective new Act”.

“I have urged him to stop blaming the BJP and do some honest introspection. I have asked him if it is not a fact that his Health Minister promised some leaders of Health Establishments in April 2015 that the Clinical Establishment Act will not be implemented without taking care of their interests,” Mr. Gupta said.

Mr. Gupta argued that all Union Territories, except Delhi and a number of States, had already implemented the Central Act. Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda had, last week, also directed the Chief Ministers to ensure its implementation.

But, Mr. Gupta alleged, the “silence” of the Delhi government was “deafening and incomprehensible” despite the fact that its implementation was in the interest of every citizen of Delhi.

Not only had the entire health scenario of the Capital changed over the last 64 years, he argued, the entry of corporate entities in the sector had “commercialised the delivery of health services in private hospitals.”