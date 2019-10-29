BJP urged people to burst crackers, claims AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday criticised the BJP for allegedly urging people to burst crackers and increase pollution in Delhi.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, “People of Delhi are ready to reduce pollution and not burst crackers and celebrate laser Diwali. At this time, BJP leaders were bursting crackers and talked about increasing pollution and even twitted about it. This is condemnable. This shows the polluted mindset with which BJP wants to work against Mr. Kejriwal.”

He added that it was shameful to see BJP leaders bursting crackers but children participating in the laser show. The Aam Aadmi Party said many leaders of Delhi Pradesh Congress — Pankaj Tiwari, Aslam, Salauddin, among others — joined the party on Monday.