BJP unserious about curbing pollution: AAP

‘Air quality commission has become non-functional as Centre failed to table Bill’

Attacking the BJP over air pollution, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said that the Commission for Air Quality Management has become non-functional as the BJP failed to table a bill in Parliament. It also said that the BJP was “not serious” about solving Delhi’s air pollution crisis.

“The Central government had taken one step towards controlling pollution and allowed even that to fall through. Their seriousness towards the health and well-being of Delhi residents is for everyone to see,” said AAP leader Atishi.

The AAP leader said that on one hand, the Delhi government has been taking multiple steps to control and reduce pollution and on the other hand, the Central government is taking “no action” towards controlling pollution coming from other States. “I would like to ask the Central government, what is it doing to control pollution that’s coming from outside Delhi, from States like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan? Why has the Central government taken no steps towards controlling or preventing this pollution? Why is Delhi being forced to live in pollution?” Ms. Atishi said.

Despite constant directions to the Central government to act against pollution, it has taken none, she said.

Submit report

“After a petition, the Supreme Court had asked the Central government to submit a report on how it plans to control stubble burning. In November 2020, the SC had even brought a new ordinance, the Commission for Air Quality Management, to deal with pollution in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas. The commission had major powers and could even send the errant to jail. Despite this, the Central government did nothing concrete and did not take the commission seriously,” she added.

She said that the intention of the government is clear and it doesn’t want to do anything about the poisonous air we’re breathing. “I’d like to ask the Central government: Who will take action against those who indulge in stubble burning? Delhi’s 300 km radius has 13 thermal power plants, all with outdated technology. These thermal power plants in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan aren’t shut and cause pollution to Delhi. Who will take action against these plants? There are over 5,000 brick kilns in Delhi-NCR that cause massive pollution. Now that the Commission for Air Quality Management has lapsed, who will take action against these brick kilns?” Ms. Atishi said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the AAP is in a habit of creating propaganda and attacking the Centre to “avoid” its own accountability and Ms. Atishi’s statement is a part of its “old dirty trick” to put the onus on the Centre.

Meanwhile, air quality of Delhi was in the “poor” category on Monday, while that of Gurugram and Noida was in the “moderate” level. “The AQI is likely to stay in the ‘moderate’ to lower end of ‘poor’ category for next two days. An increase in dust contribution is expected in the coming days,” said a statement by the government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research).