BJP undeterred despite loss, leaders confident of winning Mayor’s post

December 08, 2022

Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was restricted to 104 wards in the civic polls by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), leaders at its head office on Wednesday said this was not a defeat as it managed to cross the 100-ward mark despite anti-incumbency.

Some were even confident that the BJP will succeed in electing its Mayor in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). “Winning more wards does not mean a party will have its Mayor. Anybody can vote for any side while choosing the Mayor,” a senior leader said, adding, “This is not a defeat for us and we are sure that the next Mayor will be from our party.”

Later in the day, alleging that “the BJP’s game has started”, Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia tweeted, “Our newly-elected councillors have started getting phone calls. None of our councillors will get sold. We have told all councillors to record it if they get a call or a visit from them [the BJP].”

Hinting at his party’s move for the Mayor’s post, BJP’s national IT in-charge Amit Malviya wrote on Twitter, “Now over to electing a Mayor for Delhi... It will all depend on who can hold the numbers in a close contest, which way the nominated councillors vote etc.” “Chandigarh has a BJP Mayor, for instance,” he added.

Hitting back, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, “I was watching some of the BJP leaders speak on a TV show and claim that the Mayor will be from their party. Have you ever seen any political party behave in such a shameless manner?”

During counting of votes on Wednesday, the BJP was leading in early morning trends, but was trailing AAP by noon and the gap only widened in the afternoon when the results were announced.

BJP Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta said the people had given them almost 40% vote share and the responsibility of a strong Opposition, adding that the party will constructively raise the issues of the public.

However, he admitted that the BJP had failed in “properly convincing” the voters. “Somewhere, we failed to take our achievements and good work to the people and convince them.”

Holding AAP to account on its poll plank, Mr. Gupta said, “We hope they will clear all three landfill sites within next six months and immediately fulfil their commitment to all sections of society, especially the RWAs.”

The BJP had won 181 wards in the 2017 elections of the erstwhile three municipal corporations of the city.

