BJP undertakes public outreach programme in support of CAA

Senior leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, on Tuesday undertook a public outreach programme on the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) here.

While Mr. Javadekar sought to apprise citizens of the CAA at Madrasi Camp in Moti Bagh, Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai took out a peace march from Sadar Bazar to Jama Masjid in support of the CAA.

False propaganda

“The CAA is for providing citizenship to the refugees and not depriving any person of it. People of all religious communities live in Madrasi Camp and I feel very happy talking to them because I found that they have no misconception about it. But some people are deliberately creating misconception and false propaganda in the society,” Mr. Javadekar said.

“Those spreading rumours regarding CAA are not the well wishers of the country...130 crore people of the country are welcoming the citizenship law because this law does not affect any citizens born in India. Yet some people are trying to create confusion among the people but they will not succeed,” he said further.