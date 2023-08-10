HamberMenu
BJP trying to suppress my voice: Raghav Chadha on breach of privilege complaints against him

"I will approach the Committee of Privileges and court of law against the BJP Lok Sabha members who levelled the false allegation of forgery against me," Raghav Chadha said.

August 10, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha during a press conference, in New Delhi, on August 10.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha during a press conference, in New Delhi, on August 10. | Photo Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha on August 10 hit out at the BJP for accusing him of forging signatures of five MPs in a motion related to the Delhi Services Bill and said it was trying to "suppress" his voice.

In his first reaction after Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar referred complaints of four MPs, who accused Mr. Chadha of proposing their name for constitution of a select committee without their consent in violation of rules, to the Privileges Committee to examine and investigate the matter, the AAP leader said he will approach the panel and court on the matter.

Privilege notices admitted against Derek O’Brien, Raghav Chadha

He also told a press conference that false propaganda was being spread that signatures and written consent are needed for nomination of Select Committee members in Rajya Sabha. "I will approach the Committee of Privileges and court of law against the BJP Lok Sabha members who levelled the false allegation of forgery against me," Mr. Chadha said.

He said that one does not give public statements if the Committee of Privileges begins proceedings against them.

"Whenever the Committee of Privileges begins proceedings against someone, they don't give public statements. But it was out of compulsion that I have to speak up. But I won't speak against the Hon'ble Chair or the Committee of Privileges," the AAP leader said.

"I challenge the BJP to show the papers that has forged signatures as alleged by them. The Parliamentary Bulletin on complaints against me has no mention of forgery, fake signatures," Mr. Chadha said and added that the BJP was "trying to suppress his voice".

A Rajya Sabha bulletin said the chairman had received complaints from MPs Sasmit Patra, S. Phangnon Konyak, M. Thambidurai and Narhari Amin, who alleged breach of privilege by Mr. Chadha "for inter-alia including their names without their consent, in violation of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, in a motion on August 7".

Mr. Chadha had proposed the constitution of a select committee to consider the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and had included the names of the four MPs.

