BJP trying to protect Sultanpuri hit-and-run case accused: AAP

January 05, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday alleged that despite multiple attempts, Home Minister Amit Shah was not giving time to meet AAP MPs over the law and order situation in the Capital. This shows that the BJP wants to protect the accused in the Sultanpuri hit-and-run case, said AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

The AAP leader alleged that the police seems to be engaged in just one task – how to save the accused, Manoj Mittal – who the party claims is a local BJP leader.

“Since yesterday, I have been watching TV news and now it seems that there is an attempt to change the narrative in this case. All of this is being done under the directives of senior BJP leaders. The BJP has so far not suspended the accused in the case, Manoj Mittal, so you can imagine how much remorse these people have for the brutal death of the girl,” Mr. Singh said.

“If he is unable to handle the law and order situation in Delhi, he should leave it for someone more capable, like Arvind Kejriwal. Give an opportunity to the Delhi Chief Minister and he will show you how to effectively handle the law and order situation in Delhi,” Mr. Singh said.

Responding, Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said Mr. Singh and his party are only “spreading confusion and lies” on a sensitive matter.

“The BJP has been continuously saying that a fast-track court should be set up for hearing, but Mr. Kejriwal is talking of providing legal aid to the victim’s family but avoiding speaking on the establishment of the fast-track court,” he said, adding that the CM should announce setting up of a fast-track court “otherwise the BJP will gherao the CM,” he said.

He also questioned the absence of government CCTV cameras from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. “All the evidences have been sourced from private cameras despite the AAP’s promise of creating a web of CCTV cameras in the city,” he added.

Meanwhile, AAP took out a candle march at Jantar Mantar demanding impartial investigation in the case.

