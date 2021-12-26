‘BJP trying to loot from employees’ GPF accounts’

New Delhi

AAP remarks baseless, says party leader

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday alleged that the BJP-ruled municipal corporations are about to loot ₹1,197 crore from GPF (General Provident Fund) accounts of employees.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP first “gulped down” ₹1,232 crore after the trifurcation of erstwhile MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) and now it was trying to loot ₹1,197 crore.

“BJP leaders are going to divide ₹1,197 crore among all three corporations — North body is getting ₹522 crore, South body is getting ₹410 crore and East body is getting ₹212 crore. A Government employee deposits money in GPF account throughout life for a better future and the BJP leaders want to snatch that money too,” the AAP leader said.

He said that Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta must answer as to who will return the money that disappeared from the GPF accounts.

“We are alleging with full responsibility that the municipal corporation is going to take out ₹1,197 crore from the employees’ fund and spend it. When it comes to paying salaries to the employees, they either stand with a bowl in front of the Delhi Government or in the court,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that as civic polls are approaching closer, the AAP leaders are working overtime to level unfounded charges on BJP-ruled municipal corporations to politically malign them.

“Before levelling a charge and calling General Provident Funds trifurcation illegal, the AAP leader should understand that erstwhile MCD was trifurcated in 2012 and the employees were given a chance to choose from either of the new corporations they wished to work under. Since 2012, the employees are divided under three civic bodies and get their salary and pension from the municipal corporation they work under,” Mr. Kapoor said.