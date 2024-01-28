BJP trying to buy AAP MLAs, topple Delhi govt., says Kejriwal

January 28, 2024 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - NEW DELHI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to poach his party’s MLAs in Delhi by offering each ₹25 crore and a ticket in next year’s Assembly election in an attempt to topple the government.

The BJP rubbished the allegations, terming them “false” and “baseless”.

“Recently, they [BJP functionaries] have contacted seven of our MLAs in Delhi, saying ‘We will arrest Kejriwal after a few days. After that, we will ensure the AAP MLAs defect. Talks have been held with 21 MLAs. We are also talking to other AAP MLAs. We will topple the AAP government in Delhi. You can also join. Will give (you) ₹25 crore and a ticket to contest the election’,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He said that while the BJP functionary claimed to have contacted 21 AAP MLAs, as per his information, the principal Opposition party in the national capital had contacted only seven AAP MLAs so far, all of whom refused the proposal.

“These people know how much work our government has done for Delhi’s residents. Despite all the obstacles they created, we have accomplished so much. The people of Delhi love AAP immensely. Therefore, it is not in their power to defeat AAP in the election. So, they want to topple the government by arresting them [AAP leaders] on the pretext of a fake liquor scam,” the CM said.

However, AAP did not share any proof to substantiate its allegations. The party has levelled similar allegations against the BJP in the past as well.

‘Political frustration’

Hitting out at the AAP chief, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said Mr. Kejriwal’s statement shows his “political frustration”.

“Kejriwal’s statement that BJP wants to break his government shows his mental bankruptcy and the frustration within the party that has 62 MLAs [in the 70-member Assembly]. Today, the public is also seeing that Kejriwal needs an alliance for survival. Hence, he is making such absurd statements to stay alive politically,” Mr. Sachdeva said.

“Delhi’s residents know that Kejriwal has looted them and cannot do anything else. Kejriwal should stop lying, and if he has courage, he should share the names of those seven MLAs whom BJP is supposed to have contacted,” he added.

