BJP trying to bring Delhi under President's rule: AAP MLAs in Assembly

An emergency-like situation has been created in Delhi, said AAP MLA Madan Lal

April 09, 2024 11:57 am | Updated 11:58 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A file photo of Delhi Assembly building.

A file photo of Delhi Assembly building. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

AAP legislators have alleged that the BJP was trying to bring the national capital under President's rule after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. The made this claim in the Delhi Assembly on April 9.

AAP MLA from Kasturba Nagar Madan Lal, during a discussion on "attempts to unconstitutionally impose President's Rule in Delhi", claimed the BJP was trying to force Mr. Kejriwal to resign after his arrest. "An emergency-like situation has been created in Delhi where the L-G (V.K. Saxena) is saying he will not allow Kejriwal to run the government from jail," he said. he also claimed that rumours of President's rule in Delhi were being spread to intimidate the AAP.

Also read: Delhi govt. won’t be run from jail: L-G; AAP says nothing can stop it 

AAP MLAs claimed the Mr. Kejriwal was not prevented from running the government from jail by any law.

Also read: The legal issues surrounding Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest | Explained

Mr. Kejriwal was arrested in a money laundering case linked to now scrapped excise policy of his government by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21. He is in judicial custody till April 15.

Another AAP MLA, B.S. Joon, said some people are creating panic by claiming that the Delhi Assembly will be dissolved. He asserted there was no constitutional crisis in Delhi. He said the Delhi High Court has already rejected PILs seeking the chief minister's removal from his post.

AAP MLA from Model Town, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, said Mr. Kejriwal was arrested in a "fake" case but the AAP will not succumb to the BJP's pressure, and that he will continue as chief minister.

