Conspiracy to topple Delhi govt, 7 AAP MLAs offered ₹25 crore to quit party: CM Kejriwal

The AAP chief claimed that the BJP cannot defeat the AAP in elections, so they want to topple the government by arresting them on the pretext of a “fake” liquor scam

January 27, 2024 11:03 am | Updated 11:26 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on January 27 alleged that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to poach AAP MLAs in Delhi by offering them ₹25 crore and a BJP ticket.

“Recently they have contacted seven of our MLAs of Delhi,” Mr. Kejriwal alleged in a post on X (formerly, Twitter) He added that those who were contacted were told that Mr. Kejriwal will be arrested after a few days and that talks have already been held with 21 MLAs.

The Delhi BJP, however, rubbished the allegation and challenged AAP to name the MLAs and the people who contacted them with the offer.

“Although they claim that they have contacted 21 MLAs, but as per our information they have contacted only seven MLAs so far and all of them refused,” he said.

The AAP chief claimed that the BJP cannot defeat the AAP in elections, so they want to topple the government by arresting them on the pretext of a “fake” liquor scam.

Mr. Kejriwal recently skipped the fourth summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before the agency on Thursday for questioning in connection with the Delhi excise policy case and termed it as “illegal” and a “political conspiracy”. He had skipped all three previous summons issued by the probe agency.

At a press conference here, Delhi minister Atishi alleged that the BJP has launched ‘Operation Lotus 2.0’ in Delhi. “They had made a similar attempt to poach AAP MLAs last year by offering them money but failed,” she claimed.

Refuting the allegation, Delhi BJP secretary Harish Khurana challenged Atishi to name the MLAs contacted and also those who reached out to them with the offer.

He said AAP was trying to shift focus from Mr. Kejriwal skipping ED summons for questioning in the liquor scam.

(With inputs from PTI)

