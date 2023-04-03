HamberMenu
BJP to weigh its options for Delhi mayoral polls

April 03, 2023 02:55 am | Updated 02:55 am IST - New Delhi

Mehul Malpani
AAP’s Shelly Oberoi had won the recently held mayoral poll

AAP’s Shelly Oberoi had won the recently held mayoral poll | Photo Credit: File Photo

With the elections for Delhi’s next Mayor and Deputy Mayor likely to be held soon, leaders in the BJP’s Delhi unit say they will wait for an official poll announcement before deciding whether to fight the polls. While one section of the party does not favour giving AAP a walkover in the polls, another section does not want to take decisions in a hurry.

Fresh mayoral polls are on the cards with the tenures of Mayor Shelly Oberoi and Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal coming to an end on March 31.

A source in the BJP’s Delhi unit said, “We will definitely contest the elections and work on our strategy as we have fewer councillors in the [MCD House].” The source added that if AAP decides to back Ms. Oberoi for the Mayor’s post again, the BJP might field a woman candidate against her.

Another senior Delhi BJP functionary, however, said that it was too early to say anything definitive on the issue and that the party will consider its strength in the House before taking the final call.

AAP and the BJP have 134 and 105 councillors, respectively.

Related Topics

Delhi / politics / state politics / politics (general)

