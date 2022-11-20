BJP to take out roadshows under Nadda in Delhi today

November 20, 2022 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - New Delhi

Pacing up its campaign for the December 4 civic body polls in Delhi, the BJP on Sunday will hold 14 roadshows across the city under party’s national president J.P. Nadda.

At a press conference here, Delhi unit general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal said, “Mr. Nadda will lead the campaigning by starting Vijay Sankalp roadshow at Sangam Vihar in south Delhi.”

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Hardeep Puri, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Dr. Jitendra Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi will lead roadshows from various locations in Delhi. Chief Ministers of Assam, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh will also join the roadshows at different locations.

Several other BJP leaders, including State unit president Adesh Gupta will also participate in the roadshows across the city.