BJP to start door-to-door campaign against Delhi liquor policy ‘scam’ today

March 16, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - New Delhi

To corner the Aam Aadmi Party government on the alleged liquor policy scam, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday said it will hold protests across the city and start a door-to-door campaign on Thursday.

At a press conference, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the party will go door-to-door and distribute leaflets to expose the irregularities and corruption in implementing the now-scrapped excise policy. The campaign will run till March 26.

Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the party will also gherao the Assembly on March 23. The budget session of the House is set to commence on Friday.

The BJP has been constantly attacking AAP over the alleged scam, in which former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested on February 26 by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of being the “real mastermind”, the party has been demanding his resignation.

Mr. Bidhuri said the BJP would force the CM to resign, if he will not do so himself on the basis of morality.

The BJP MLA from Badarpur also claimed that some Delhi government officials told the Enforcement Directorate that Mr. Kejriwal “ordered them to implement the liquor policy”. “After new facts came to the fore, the BJP decided to intensify the movement.”

“A memorandum will be submitted on March 21 to President Droupadi Murmu demanding the dismissal of the Kejriwal government,” Mr. Chahal said.

He added that BJP leaders and workers will protest outside major metro stations on March 17 and in market areas on March 18. The party will also hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar on March 21.

Mr. Chahal said BJP leaders will also protest outside residences and offices of AAP Ministers and MLAs “trapped in corruption charges”.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva attacked AAP over refusing to answer questions on the excise policy case.