BJP to stage stir against new Excise Policy

Party plans chakka jam on January 3

The BJP on Friday said it would stage demonstrations at over a dozen locations in the Capital as part of citywide protest against the Delhi government’s new Excise Policy on January 3.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said that all three municipal corporations had decided that if liquor shops under the new policy are in non-conforming areas or in violation of the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2021, they will be sealed with immediate effect.

“All three corporations have been directed that any liquor shop coming up in violation of these rules and laws should be sent notices and sealed with immediate effect,” Mr. Gupta said.

“If the new anti-people excise policy is not withdrawn, the party will resort to a chakka jam on January 3 at 14 places across the city. It is rather strange that while Arvind Kejriwal is advocating prohibition in Punjab, back home here in Delhi he is hell bent upon making Delhi a city of alcohol,” he added.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said that the Kejriwal government had “forcibly imposed” the new excise policy on Delhiites despite vehement opposition to it in the Assembly. He also charged the Delhi government of perpetrating “a scam worth thousands of crores” under the new policy, which should be probed.

“Commission for liquor contractors has been raised from 2% to 12%. In the city, liquor worth ₹15,000 crore is sold annually but that too will change now. What brand Delhiites will drink will also be decided by liquor mafia,” Mr. Bidhuri said.