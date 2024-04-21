ADVERTISEMENT

BJP to rope in social media influencers for its LS campaign

April 21, 2024 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva | Photo Credit: File Photo

The BJP will hold a meeting of nearly 1,000 social media influencers over the coming week as part of its digital campaign for Delh’s seven Lok Sabha seats. The announcement, made by the party’s Delhi unit chief, Virendra Sachdeva, comes a day after the BJP announced several cultural programmes, such as flash mobs, street plays, poetry recitals, music, magic and puppet shows, in the city starting from May 1.

“Social media is a potent tool to disseminate messages and there are a large number of users on platforms such as X, Facebook, and WhatsApp, among others, whom we want to reach out to,” said Mr. Sachdeva.

He added that the meeting will help the party bring together social media influencers who support the party to put together coordinated and organised campaigns on different platforms.

