BJP to regularise over 16,000 safai karamcharis

The municipal bodies will hand over the appointment letters at a ceremony

The BJP on Monday announced it would regularise over 16,000 safai karamcharis in the employ of the Capital’s three civic bodies. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the move, which comes on the heels of the impending municipal elections, would prove that the BJP was committed to their welfare.

Mr. Gupta said all the three corporations have decided to regularize 16,346 sanitation workers at a ceremony where they would be handed appointment letters. “Safai workers play the most important role in keeping Delhi clean and our party always cares for the interest and health of these workers. Our corporations are committed to their welfare as their contribution towards Delhi is very significant,” Mr. Gupta said.

“The Delhi government did not give funds to the corporations and we still cared for safai workers. It’s a matter of great pleasure that all three corporations have already started the exercise of regularizing these workers,” he added.

According to Mr. Gupta, so far, the North MCD has regularized 975 safai workers while another 6,646 would be regularized over the coming days. Similarly, he said, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation had regularized 400 such employees, while another 1,489 were in the process of being regularized.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation, he said, had seen the regularisation of 5,136 such employees so far and another 1,700 were scheduled to be regularized soon. “Safai workers have finally been rewarded for their hard work and the corporations have done a commendable job by trying to do away with an atmosphere of insecurity and instability that was surrounding these workers,” Mr. Gupta said.

“If the roads and streets of Delhi are neat and clean today and, a daily average of 10,000 metric tons of garbage is being cleared, it is because of the hard and sincere work of these safai workers,” he also said.