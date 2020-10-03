BJP to ramp up outreach programme on farm Acts

New Delhi

03 October 2020 00:50 IST

The BJP’s outreach programme on the recently passed Farm Bills will intensify from Saturday with ‘Khaat baithaks’ or corner meetings on the lines of its tested ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ format. It is scheduled to be organised across 360 villages in the Capital.

According to a senior party leader, apart from these small public meetings to discuss the merits of the Bills, which the party hopes will be relayed by the audience to family members in other States, a “Mahila Kisan panchayat” involving women from agricultural households will also be organised.

“A meeting focusing on women from the community per se is also scheduled. This is probably the first time that such a meeting focusing on female members of such households is being organised,” a party source said.

The programme to sensitise Delhi’s farmers is scheduled till October 15.