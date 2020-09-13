Delhi

BJP to protest against govt. today

The Opposition BJP will protest against the government’s poor treatment of slum dwellers of Yamuna Khadar outside the Delhi Assembly during the one-day special session to be held on Monday, the party said on Sunday.

The BJP also alleged that on one hand, the Kejriwal government was “shedding crocodile tears” over the eviction of slum dwellers along railway lines and on the other hand, it broke down 200 slums in the Yamuna Khadar area without any notice.

